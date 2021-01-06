Valuation of Itawamba climbs over $11-Million- Itawamba County is not the poorest county in the poorest state in the Union any more by a long shot.
An Ohio professor once used the statement that Itawamba County had that standing when lecturing his classes in economics back in the 1920s.
In 1945 when this editor bought The Itawamba County Times, Itawamba County was of the state and had an assessed valuation of $2.707,938.00. At that time there was only one county with less assessed valuation than Itawamba and it was Stone with $2,242,078.
State leaders attend Courtyards ribbon cutting- It all started at a public forum held in the county two years ago. And, today it’s a reality.
In 1993 the citizens of the county voiced their concern for more nursing home beds in the county. They were also concerned about the old hospital building being vacant. With a need and facility both available, several key leaders took on the task of turning the vacant hospital into a 60-bed nursing home.
The official ribbon cutting for The Courtyards Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was held Thursday afternoon. On hand for the occasion were dignitaries from across the state.
Fire truck arrives for Northeast Itawamba department- A new fire truck is helping the Northeast Itawamba Volunteer Fire Department bring the Fairview area increased protection from fire hazards.
The 2005 model firetruck was recently purchased by the department thanks to a $139,050 Assistance to Firefighters Program Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Association and the Emergency Preparedness and Response Directorate at DHS.
This is the first new firetruck the department has received since 1997 and the fourth in their position. The department also utilizes a 1963 model. a 1975 model, purchased through local fundraising efforts, and a 1996 model, which came through a state grant.