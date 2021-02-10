Adult Basic Education classes now available - Basic Education Classes are available to the citizens of Itawamba County, according to a statement made this week.
Anyone who has not completed high school work, and has been out of school for one year is eligible to qualify, if they would like to continue their education.
Supervisors don’t agree to take IAHS - Itawamba County Supervisors are split in their opinion on whether or not the county should take over Itawamba Agricultural High School.
In a 2-2 vote Monday morning, a proposal from the Itawamba County School Board requesting the county take over IAHS failed to pass.
Local partners in crime - One of Itawamba County’s hardest working law enforcement officers has a bite that’s every bit as bad as his bark.
Bear, the Belgian Malinois who along with his partner, Sgt. Brandon Williamson, has served as the Fulton/ Itawamba K-9 Unit since April 2004, latched on to the arm of Fulton Assistant Police Chief Mitch Nabors and refused to let go. He sank his teeth down into the arm of the bite suit and pulled hard, trying to bring the tall man down to the ground as he would a culprit.