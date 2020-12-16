Airport seems assured- The Fulton- Itawamba County Airport Board has been requested to publish a legal notice in this issue of The Times notifying the public of the location where it is planned to construct an airport for the county.
The request was made by C. A. Moore, director of the Mississippi Aeronautics Commission and is presumed to preclude approval of the airport for the county.
On Wednesday, authorities for the Federal Government visited the county and inspected the site, and gave their tentative approval.
River parade cold, but successful- In what may have been the coldest Tenn-Tom Christmas parade in history, 15 boats traversed the whitecapped waters to please onlookers on shore.
As the parade took float at Midway Marina, the 15 boats lined with Christmas decorations and lights off with a strong wind at their backs.
The boats travelled along the waterway to Lock C before turning around and heading back to the Marina.
Brewer and Union of Lee take the First and Second- Brewer community in Lee County won its seventh sweepstakes award at the 23rd annual meeting of the Rural Community Development Council here Thursday night last week.
In addition to claiming the year’s top prize the community also won first place in Stage III competition.
Second prize in sweepstakes went to Union community in Lee County followed by Banner, Evergreen nd Oakland communities, all in Itawamba County,