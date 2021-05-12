Charlie McCarthy to be the bride in Womanless Wedding Tuesday- Charlie McCarthy, one of Fulton’s loveliest, will be the bride in a “Womanless Wedding” at the Fulton Grammar school on the coming Tuesday night, starting at 7 o’clock. The program will be Johnny Crane, and the preacher “Reverend” George Gann, sometimes known as “Muscles”.
Everybody is invited to come to pay for the privilege of missing the event... but all for a good cause, as the Fulton P.T.A. is seeking to put air conditioners in all of the class rooms of the Fulton Grammar School.
Mural project is full steam ahead- They plan to paint the town.
Leadership Itawamba Team 1 plans to paint a mural on the side wall of Maxcy’s Pool Hall in downtown Fulton.
The team, made up of Bob Grudzien, Darrell Harp, Jr., Kathy Flurry, and Emily Mabus, decided to paint the wall while at their Leadership retreat in February.
“That wall is the first and last thing we see when we com into or leave downtown Fulton,” Mabus said. “We thought it only fitting that if we were going to paint a mural somewhere noticeable, tat it be in the county seat and that it be on the most noticeable wall in town.”
Mantachie discusses no smoking policy- Lengthy discussions during the recent meeting of the Mantachie Board of Aldermen has town officials seriously considering calling it quits on all public smoking.
The proposed ordinance, which would make it illegal to light up in public areas throughout the town, was presented to the board during last month’s meeting by town resident Dr. J. E. Simms.
The proposed ordinance would eliminate all smoking in indoor public areas throughout the town.
Smokers would be required to light up outside of businesses in a designated area away from the genera public.