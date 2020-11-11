Mantachie to organize fire department- The Mantachie Lions Club is helping to organize a Volunteer Fire Department to manage the community’s fire department which already has a fire house and tuck.
The organizational meeting will be held on Wednesday night of the coming week, November 18th at 7 p.m. with the meeting to be held at the Mantachie City Hall, according to Mayor Gorden McFerrin.
Gates looks forward to serving others- Carol Gates is Itawamba County’s youngest-ever circuit clerk.
At age 28, Gates will be sworn in as the county’s next circuit clerk in January, 1996. The county has not yet set the day for the swearing in ceremony.
Gates said she looks forward to serving in the clerk’s capacity.
Homan sells his 38-year company- One of Itawamba’s leading businessmen is selling his company to a Louisiana- based corporation.
Larry Homan, founder of Homan Industries, Inc. is selling te stock of Homan Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries to Hunt Forest Products, Inc., based out of Ruston, La. Hunt signed a letter of intent on Oct. 14 to purchase the stock with the acquisition scheduled to close on Dec. 14, subject to both parties agreeing upon final terms and conditions of the transaction.