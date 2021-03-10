Junior High to present play Tuesday- “Quit Your Kidding” will be presented by the ninth grade class of the Fulton Junior High School on Tuesday, March16, at 7:00 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.
“Quit Your Kidding” is a farce comedy play in three acts, from the Art Craft Play Co. of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Sponsors for this play are Mrs. Lane Gann and Mrs. Charlie Mae Kilpatrick. Admission will be 50 cents for children and 75 cents for adults.
Undefeated! IAHS bowlers take regional title- In only their second year as a school-sponsored sport, the IAHS bowling teams swept through all their opponents and finished the season with a perfect record.
Along the way to the Regional Championship, the Indians beat Tupelo twice. The Wave had a 16-game winning streak going when they came up against IAHS.
To put the icing on the 10-0 season, the team rolled up 3,549 pins to top all the regional teams in the post-season tournament.
Supervisors adopt flood ordinance- Itawambians building in a flood plain will have to pay- for flood insurance, that is.
The supervisors held a public hearing for the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) Monday morning, and adopted a flood ordinance for the county.
Basically the ordinance enables citizens building in a flood plain who are seeking conventional or federal financing to secure flood insurance before they can receive financing.