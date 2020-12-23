The members of the local quilting club, Memory Makers, have been busy working on gift bags to deliver to local long-term care facilities for Christmas.
Handmade bags were filled with goodies, such as notepads, pens, lotions, and candies, all items the residents could use or get enjoyment from. Social distancing and masks are now a part of the norm for the several members of the group who have returned to their bi-monthly meetings.
Memory Makers are known throughout the county for their donations and efforts to organizations and individuals including veterans and soldiers.