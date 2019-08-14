Saturday brought the start of the new high school sports year as volleyball teams from both Mantachie High School and Itawamba Agricultural High School played matches at the Pontotoc Classic at Pontotoc High School.
The Lady Mustangs began their day early with a 9 a.m. matchup with Walnut High School. They won the set 2-0. The first game was a 25-18 victory; the second, 25-14.
In game two at 10 a.m., Mantachie faced Ripley High School and again swept the set, winning game one 25-11 and game two 25-18.
Senior McKinley Montgomery recorded eight kills in the first match and seven in the second. Eighth-grader Ramsey Montgomery tallied five aces with junior McKinley Montgomery and junior Lynsey Barber recording three aces each.
IAHS played Walnut at 11 a.m and lost the set 0-2 with a game one score of Walnut 25, IAHS 19.
Things didn’t go IAHS’ way in game 2, either. That match ended with Walnut 25, IAHS 20.
Later in the day, Ripley bested the Lady Indians 2-0 in a noontime set. The score from game one was Ripley 25, IAHS 9; in game two, Ripley won 25 to 8.
Both Itawamba County teams are young, just in their second year, and improvement can be seen every time either team steps onto the court. They faced each other on Monday evening at the IAHS gym. The results of that match-up weren’t available prior to publication deadline. Look for them online at itawambatimes.com.