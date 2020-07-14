The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) executive board approved a change of schedule for fall sports including football, volleyball and cross country.
Football will be delayed two weeks. 2A (Mantachie) and 4A (IAHS) classifications will play nine games. Practice begins on Aug. 17 with scrimmages allowed on Aug. 28. The first game of the season will be Sept. 4. Playoffs for these classes will begin on Nov. 6 with the state championships played on Dec. 4 and 5.
The games scheduled before that date will not be made up. IAHS was scheduled to play Amory High School on Aug. 21 in the classic game and New Albany High School on the 28th.They'll open their season against Saltillo High School Mantachie had their first Hall of Fame game scheduled for Aug. 21 versus Oak Hill Academy face Thrasher High School on the 28th . Their season is slated to begin Sept. 4 against Smithville High School. Across the state, several long-standing rivalries will not be played this season.
Volleyball and cross country can begin practice on Aug. 10 with the first meet or match beginning on Aug.24. Matches and meets originally scheduled for before the new start day may be rescheduled as long as the administration of the schools involved approve. The postseason schedules for these two sports remain the same.
Junior high and junior varsity teams with these sports cannot begin play before their high school does.