The Mississippi High School Activities Association basketball playoffs have reached the quarter-final stage. This year, Itawamba Community College will host the 1A, 3A and 5A quarterfinal round at the Davis Events Center beginning today and running through Saturday. The winners of each game advances to the semi-finals at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. None of the county's teams advanced to the quarter-finals, but several of the state's best teams will be in action this weekend in Fulton. Admission is $10.
Quarter-final schedule at ICC
Thursday, February 27
4 p.m. - Class 1A girls: Hickory Flat vs. Pine Grove
5:30 p.m. - Class 1A boys: Pine Grove vs. Baldwyn
7 p.m. - Class 1A girls: Baldwyn vs. Ingomar
8:30 p.m. - Class 1A boys: Coffeeville vs. Ingomar
Friday, February 28
4 p.m. - Class 3A girls: Belmont vs. Ruleville Central
5:30 p.m. - Class 3A girls: Senatobia vs. Kossuth
7 p.m. - Class 3A boys: Noxubee County vs. Holly Springs
8:30 p.m. - Class 3A boys: Houston vs. North Panola
Saturday, February 29
4 p.m. - Class 5A girls: Lafayette vs. Columbus
5:30 p.m. - Class 5A girls: Neshoba Central vs. Vicksburg
7 p.m. - Class 5A boys: Center Hill vs. Cleveland Central
8:30 p.m. - Class 5A boys: Holmes County Central vs. Callaway