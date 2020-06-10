Micah Miller

Mantachie senior Micah Miller is a multi sport athlete who has ran on the track and field team all throughout high school.

 JADE DILL I COURTESY PHOTO

Mantachie High School senior Micah Miller has played multiple sports throughout high school.

He has been a member of the track and field and football teams all four years of his high school career and played baseball and basketball his freshman year.

His is also a member of the Beta Club.

Miller plans to attend Itawamba Community College then the University of Mississippi to earn a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Miller is a member of Boguefela Baptist Church and is the son of Peggy Miller and Kevin Miller.

abby.loden@journalinc.com

Twitter: @abbyloden

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus