Mantachie High School senior Micah Miller has played multiple sports throughout high school.
He has been a member of the track and field and football teams all four years of his high school career and played baseball and basketball his freshman year.
His is also a member of the Beta Club.
Miller plans to attend Itawamba Community College then the University of Mississippi to earn a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
Miller is a member of Boguefela Baptist Church and is the son of Peggy Miller and Kevin Miller.