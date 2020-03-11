Fulton’s Michael P. “Chip” Mills Jr. is officially a judge.
Mills took the oath of office as 1st Circuit Court Judge during a short ceremony no the steps of the Itawamba County courthouse, Friday. Senior Circuit Judge Paul S. Funderburk performed the ceremony. Mills’s immediate family also attended.
Mills began his career as an associate in an Oxford law firm, handling general litigation matters in both federal and state courts. In 2010, he served as an assistant district attorney, trying many cases before juries in courthouses across the 1st Circuit Court District. He started his own practice in Fulton in 2013.
He currently serves as Itawamba County prosecutor and the board attorney for the City of Fulton and the Town of Mantachie. He will resign from those positions within the next six months.
Governor Tate Reeves appointed Mills to fill the judicial vacancy left open after Judge James L. Roberts Jr. retired on Feb. 29. Under state law, Mills will sit on the bench until a special election can be held in Nov. 2021. The winner of that election will serve out the rest of the term, which lasts until the end of 2022.
A formal investiture ceremony open to family, friends and the public will be forthcoming.