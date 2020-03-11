Fulton, MS (38843)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.