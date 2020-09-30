The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta Wednesday and Thursday left north Mississippi soaked and heavy cloud cover Friday prevented any chance of area football fields drying out before Friday’s games. Thus, the conditions at Houston Friday night when IAHS took on the Hilltoppers were prime for sloppy play. Unfortunately for the Indians, they were unable to find an offensive rhythm and special teams miscues led to a 28-14 loss.
The first big play of the night benefited the Indians. In a fourth-down situation midway through the first quarter, Houston went for it, but the Indian defense stood tall, and IAHS took over on downs.
On the following drive, a bad snap set up a 4th-and-15 and the ball was dropped on the punt. Houston recovered it and scored a touchdown shortly thereafter.
The Indians got on the board in the second quarter with a field goal by Maddox Hendricks.
On the next drive, Houston fumbled on the third down to set up 4th-and-seven but a roughing the passer call gave them a fresh set of downs. Houston then fumbled it again and recovered it, but when they fumbled it for the third time in the drive, IAHS’s Ethan Shotts recovered it. The Indians were unable to get anything going on the following drive and a bad snap on fourth down gave the Hilltoppers the short field. It led to a Houston touchdown. The Hilltoppers led 14-3 at the break.
IAHS hit another field goal in the third quarter, but Houston scored two more touchdowns to take a 28-6 lead.
The lone Indian touchdown of the game came with just under six minutes left. Issac Smith ran it in for six and the two-point conversion was good.
IAHS failed to recover the onside kick and fell 28-14.
The Indians are now 1-2 and will have homecoming and open division play Friday against South Pontotoc.