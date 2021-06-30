JACKSON, Miss. • The Mississippi Farmers Market is extending its operating hours. Starting Thursday, July 1, the market will be open each Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. throughout the summer. This is in addition to its year-round operating hours of Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
“We are opening the Mississippi Farmers Market on Thursdays, in addition to our Saturday market, to give the public the opportunity to purchase Mississippi grown and raised products during the week,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “We will also be hosting Rebecca Turner as the next guest speaker of our ‘Farmers Market Feature’ series on Thursday, July 1, beginning at 11:30 a.m. So come out and enjoy a fresh, homecooked meal, shop Mississippi products and hear from one of radio’s greatest personalities.”
While seasonal items last, shoppers can expect to find a variety of produce and herbs at the Mississippi Farmers Market including fresh garlic, onions, beets, radishes, squash, cucumbers, snap peas, snap pole beans, swiss chard, lettuce, mint, dill, chives, bok choy, mustard greens, oregano, fingerling sweet potatoes, tomatoes, kale, hakurei salad turnips, zucchini, mixed salad greens, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, peas, carrots, variety of peppers, broccoli, new potatoes, corn, blueberries, cauliflower, cabbage, mizuna, parsley, sage leaves, microgreens, celery and peaches. In addition to produce, on Saturdays shoppers will find a variety of beef, pork, and lamb cuts; dairy products such as milk and cheeses; eggs; honey; tea; coffee; jams and jellies; breads and other baked goods; sauces and dressings; canned foods; flowers and plants; and much more.
The City Limits Café and Genuine MS® Store, both located inside of the Mississippi Farmers Market, will also be open to the public. The Café serves breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every weekday; it is also open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday. The Store is open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every weekday and from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday.
The Mississippi Farmers Market, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, is open every Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. For more information about the Mississippi Farmers Market, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com or follow the Mississippi Farmers Market on Facebook.