Itawamba Community College’s Nathan Ward of Mooreville and Jessi Stevenson of Fulton will be among statewide recipients of Mississippi Humanities Teacher Awards, which will be presented virtually, Mar. 26 at 7 p.m.
Ward, who is the 2021 recipient, has been an English instructor at ICC since 2007. Stevenson, the 2020 recipient, has been employed with ICC since 2006 and is currently instructor of Fine Arts.
The awards will be presented virtually and will stream over the Mississippi Humanities Council’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
The Humanities Teacher Awards pay tribute to outstanding faculty in traditional humanities fields at each of Mississippi’s institutions of higher learning. Although 2020-21 came with its own new set of challenges, humanities faculty at Mississippi’s colleges and universities continue to engage in significant work in their classrooms (or home offices), nurturing students’ capacity to think critically and creatively, to evaluate points of view, synthesize information and weigh evidence. Each recipient prepares and delivers a public lecture on a humanities subject prior to the awards celebration. Ward presented “Crossing the Bar: Attaining Student Success,” Jan. 26, and Stevenson, “Changing the World One Communicator at a Time: A discussion of oxytocin, the power of storytelling and the importance of dialogue in the communication process,” Feb. 25, 2020. Ward’s presentation is available on ICC’s YouTube.
Additional presentations include the 2021 Public Humanities Awards, which recognize outstanding work by Mississippians in bringing the insights of the humanities to public audiences. They include Natasha Trethewey, former Mississippi and U.S. Poet Laureate, Cora Norman Award; Dr. James Giesen, associate professor of history at Mississippi State University, Humanities Scholar Award; Mississippi Book Festival, Humanities Partner Award; Marta Smally, Humanities Educator; and Hawkins vs. Town of Shaw Project, Preserver of Mississippi Culture.
“This year’s winners reflect Mississippians’ thirst for the humanities,” said Dr. Stuart Rockoff, MHC Executive Director. “The humanities can empower communities to preserve and share their important stories, help us understand the experiences of others, and enable us to put our own lives into a larger context. Each winner is a wonderful example of our belief that the humanities are for everyone.”
The Mississippi Humanities Council is funded by Congress through the National Endowment for the Humanities to provide public programs in traditional liberal arts disciplines to serve nonprofit groups in Mississippi.