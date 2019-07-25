For anyone looking to save a few extra bucks on school supplies, clothes, and a wealth of other items, this weekend’s tax-free holiday is the ticket.
Back-to-school shoppers can purchase eligible items without paying the state’s usual 7% percent sales tax. In previous years, school supplies were not included in the list of items eligible for the discount.
The omission of sales tax will apply statewide to all consumer purchases of less than $100 per article. Items such as clothing, footwear and school supplies are included. Sales of eligible items that are placed or ordered by mail, telephone or the internet are also not subject to sales tax if the purchaser orders and pays for the items during that weekend.
Although school supplies weren’t included in previous tax-free holidays, legislation passed during the 2019 legislative session made the discount apply to items like backpacks, calculators and textbooks.
A complete listing of eligible items can be found the Mississippi Department of Revenue website.
Also listed on the website is a complete listing of eligible and non-eligible clothing, footwear and accessories. Eligibility varies heavily – for example, baseball caps are eligible, but baseball pants are not, and accessories such as handbags and purses are not eligible, while shawls and wraps are eligible. Shoppers who want to take advantage of the sales tax holiday should carefully check the listing before making a purchase.
General information about the sales tax holiday is also listed on the website. Guidelines for paring eligible and non-eligible items as well as discounts, layaways and shipping and handling charges.
Mississippi’s annual tax-free holiday will begin July 26 just after midnight and will end at midnight on July 27.