The Mississippi State University women’s golf program is honoring one of its most decorated alumnae in a unique and prestigious way. Their yearly fall tournament at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point will now be called The Ally in honor of Fulton native Ally McDonald.
While at MSU, McDonald rewrote the record book. When she graduated in 2015, McDonald held the top spot in eight individual records and is still at the top for most. In all of her four seasons at MSU, she led the team in stroke average and won five career events with 21 top-five finishes. The multi-year All-American and All-SEC golfer won the prestigious North and South Women’s Amateur and is also a two-time winner of the Mississippi State Women’s Amateur.
To add to her long list of accomplishments, McDonald was a member of Team USA at the Curtis Cup as an amateur, and Solheim Cup as a professional.
“The opportunity to rename the home event in honor of Ally McDonald Ewing, the multiple All-American, multiple All-SEC player, is certainly an honor only the best deserves,” head coach Ginger Brown-Lemm said when the announcement was made. “She helped us turn this program around in the early years of my tenure here at Mississippi State as she led with fire and enthusiasm, breaking every record during her time in the maroon. Her love of Mississippi State athletics continues to this day as she represents our program by competing with class and a love for the game on the LPGA Tour. We are so proud of her and the impact she made in our program.”
The Ally will be played next week, October 19-21 with a strong field, all 14 Southeastern Conference schools and the University of Southern Mississippi playing.