“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Mary Davis said as she reminisced while looking at her photographs displayed at Itawamba County’s 20th Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration, held Sunday.
The Dorsey resident took the pictures years ago while visiting the U.S. Civil Rights leader’s birthplace and burial site in Atlanta.
“It was awesome,” she said of the experience. “It’s important to keep the dream alive. I know because I lived it.”
While growing up in Detroit, Michigan, Davis and her mother marched with King. His death was traumatic for them. His legacy and message of unity and peace motivate her to volunteer with the annual local event.
Held at Itawamba Community College (ICC) W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Auditorium, the celebration in honor of the beloved historical figure, who was assassinated nearly 52 years ago, always begins with a unity march advocating for the civil and economic rights of African Americans. Although the frigid air kept many from making the march this year, Robert Cook was eager to take part.
Before the march, Cook rifled through a stack of signs prepared for the journey. He pulled out the one that said “Peace” in bold letters.
“It’s the most significant one,” Cook said of his choice. “More than anything, we need peace among people.”
Cook has been the steadfast face of the annual march, much as his wife, Emma Cook, has been the steadfast leader of the committee that organizes the two-decades-old event.
In her opening comments, Emma Cook told the crowd at the ceremony that she believes it’s still important to celebrate what King fought and died to accomplish.
“We must come together to celebrate freedom, love, justice and equality,” she said. “Dr. King represented all of these.”
Pastor Robert Fields of New Chapel C.M.E. Church, located just outside Fulton, was this year’s guest speaker. In his message, “Crossing the Bridge,” Fields reminded the crowd of Bloody Sunday on March 7, 1965, when some 600 protesters crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
In his message, he emphasized to attendees that not everyone’s bridge is the same, but everyone has a story of the bridges they have crossed.
“The purpose of this celebration is to continue the drive,” he said. “What are you going to do to address the bridges we still need to cross? We must do so in unity. It was their collective unity that they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge.”
Fields told the congregation, “Building and crossing the bridge of hope is a challenge for each of us.”
Special music and dramatic arrangements framed the event with powerful messages of their own. Evangelist Lessie William sang the words she advised listeners to take “One Day at a Time.”
Itawamba Agricultural High School students Jaylen Gant and Genise Dabbs were named this year’s recipients of scholarships through the Itawamba County King Committee. The Family Resource Center (FRC) in Fulton received the committee’s Itawamba Spirit Award. Buddy Collins accepted the award on behalf of the group and thanked the King Committee for the honor.
“FRC does it all. They focus on the children, the adults, the whole family and the community,” Emma Cook said of the Family Resource Center. “That’s what is needed here. Their outreach to the community covers education, clothing, food, whatever a person needs – a spirit of goodness and kindness.”
Both are among the many qualities, she reiterated, King himself embodied.