Both the Mantachie High School and Itawamba Agricultural High School softball teams recently wrapped up successful seasons with both head coaches being named their division's Coach of the Year. Mantachie finished the season as the Mississippi High School Activities Association 2-A State Runner-Up. IAHS advanced to the second round of the MHSAA 4A state playoffs.
Each school also had their division's Defensive Player of the Year with Mantachie's Lynsey Barber and IAHS's Chloe McClain, both catchers, picking up the honor. Mantachie hurler Ramsey Montgomery was named the 1-2A Pitcher of the Year.
Each team placed several athletes on their respective All-Division teams.
1-2A
1-2A Coach of the Year: Kristi Montgomery
1-2A Pitcher of the Year: Ramsey Montgomery
1-2A Defensive player of the year: Lynsey Barber
First team: Ramsey Montgomery, Lynsey Barber, Hanna Grace Gillean, Lillianna Cates
Second team: Madison Jones
2-4A
2-4A Coach of the Year: Jeffrey Mann
2-4A Defensive Player of the Year: Chloe McClain
First team: Lexi Green, Chloe McClain, Riley Sheffield, Kaylee Owens
Second team: Katelynn King, Fischer Short, Marly Moore, Layla Owens