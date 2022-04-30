Hatley's starting pitchers put up solid performances in their two games against Mantachie over the weekend in the second round of the Class 3A softball playoffs. Lady Tiger starters Peyton Wilkinson and Ashlynn Dabbs held the Lady Mustangs to just three runs across 13 innings in the circle.
But with Mantachie ace Ramsey Montgomery dealing the way she was Friday and Saturday, three runs was all the Lady Mustangs needed on their way to the series sweep.
Montgomery pitched 14 innings in two days, holding Hatley scoreless and scattering seven hits while tallying an astounding 26 strikeouts in the series.
"It's two good wins," Mantachie head coach Kristi Montgomery said
Game 1: Mantachie 2, Hatley 0
In Friday's game, Hatley pitcher Peyton Wilkinson held Mantachie to two runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts.
But those two runs were two too many as Ramsey Montgomery stranded nine Lady Tiger runners and struck out 14 to hold Hatley scoreless in Mantachie's 2-0 victory.
"(Ramsey) puts a lot of pressure on herself," Coach Montgomery said. "She's very much a perfectionist, so she pushes herself to do what she has to do in that circle for us to be able to win."
Timely hits eluded Hatley throughout the game. The Lady Tigers loaded the bases in the fourth and put two runners on in the fifth, but Montgomery escaped both innings without allowing a run.
Mantachie didn't fair much better. Outside the Lady Mustangs' two-run second inning, Wilkinson held them to no runs on two hits.
That second inning made all the difference, however. Allysa Gray got things started with a one-out single and advanced to second on a Lady Tiger error. Campbell Guin's infield single and subsequent steal put runners on second and third.
What followed can only be described as a freak play. Abbey Johnson hit a very short pop up straight in front of home plate. Wilkinson made a dive for the ball, which bounced from her glove toward the backstop, allowing Gray to score from third and giving Mantachie its first run. Blayne Sturgeon's sacrifice fly on the next at-bat gave the Lady Mustangs the 2-0 lead.
Hatley had its best opportunity to get back in the game in the fourth. Emma Rose Thompson led off the inning with a double off the centerfield wall. Brooklyn Mohler drew a one-out walk, and Marleigh Cockrell followed with an infield single to load the bases. But Montgomery shut down the Lady Tigers' rally with consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.
Gray went 2-for-3 to lead Mantachie in hitting. Cockrell led Hatley at the plate, batting 3-for-3 with two singles and a double.
Game 2: Mantachie 1, Hatley 0
The series' second game was even more of a nail-biter than the first.
Ashlynn Dabbs pitched well for Hatley. The leftie held Mantachie to a single run on seven hits, pitching the complete game for the Lady Tigers.
But Montgomery put on a clinic in the circle for Mantachie, allowing just two Hatley hitters to reach base as she held the Lady Tigers scoreless again and tallied another 12 strikeouts on the way to the Game 2 victory and second-round sweep.
Lillianna Cates, Hanna Gillean, Allysa Gray, Campbell Guin, Annsleigh Justice, Abbey Johnson and Montgomery all tallied one hit apiece, with Johnson's RBI double in the fourth being the offensive highlight of the game. Bre Harmon and Chloe Wilbanks tallied the only hits for Hatley.
Both teams played clean defense with no errors in the game.
Coach Montgomery was pleased to get the series win but sees room for improvement in her team's approach at the plate.
"We've struggled a bit here in the middle of the season with bats, so now we're going to the plate second-guessing whether we want to hit the ball or not," Montgomery said. "We're just not hitting it hard. We're so late or so indecisive that by the time (the ball) gets there, we're just half-swinging at it."
Up Next
Mantachie (21-6) advances to the third round to face Region 1-3A rival Booneville. The series begins Friday at Booneville.
"Their pitcher's great," Coach Montgomery said. "We're gonna have to get in the box with the mindset of being short to the ball and putting the ball in play."
Hatley closes the 2022 season with a 17-5-1 record.