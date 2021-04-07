Brent Moore has been declared the winner of the Alderman Ward 2 race. Results are as follows:
Richie Hester - 16
Brent Moore - 28
Managing Editor
Teresa is the managing editor of the Itawamba County Times.
Updated: April 7, 2021 @ 10:08 am