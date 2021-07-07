Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Mooreville man accused of shooting into a house and a vehicle in Mantachie.
Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jason Dickinson said the shooting happened on June 28 on Horton Drive in Mantachie. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Christopher Timmons. Investigators found bullet holes in both the home and vehicle but did not disclose the exact address the incident happened.
Victims in the shooting identified Timmons as the alleged shooter. He was charged with shooting into a dwelling and shooting into a motor vehicle. Timmons appeared before Judge Harold Holcomb on June 29. Bond was set at $75,000.