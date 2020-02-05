Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennell says his town ended 2019 with a lot of momentum, and they are on track to make 2020 an equally successful year.
“Our biggest success is finalizing the sewer project,” Fennell said. “We’ve been working with Three Rivers Planning and Development and received grants that will not only open the door to bringing new industry and businesses into our area, but we’ll be able to add many new homes to the system.”
Funding for the project is through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and other grants will provide long-term stability for sewer system growth within both Mantachie proper and the Fawn Grove Industrial Park, to which the town provides sewer service.
The industrial park is home to two companies housed in the same facility: Toyota Boshoku and Systems Automotive Interiors.
Fennell said much of the sewage infrastructure is roughly 40 years old and in poor condition.
“We have put a lot of maintenance hours in the old system to keep it going,” he said. “Another benefit to getting this project completed is it will free up our employees to work on other things.”
The mayor also added that while many of the town’s improvements – upgrades to the park, for instance – are visible to residents, some, such as improvements to sewage infrastructure, aren’t as obvious. Still, they require hours of hard work and attention.
“These kinds of improvements are vital to the community,” Fennell said. “Even though they are not something that our residents can visibly see, they require many hours and will benefit our town 20 to 30 years from now.”
Fennell said the town has already added two new businesses in 2019 and is looking forward to two more openings in early 2020.
“We have some young business owners who are motivated and talented,” he said. “We’re looking forward to working with them this year and hopefully adding more.”
A planning meeting is set for February with the town’s business owners and ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin. Fennell said local business and town leaders are working together to bolster the small town’s economy, and that’s what needs to happen.
The town’s Mantachie Fest continues to be the county’s oldest and most successful event of its kind. Fennell said this year’s Fest did not stray from the success it’s had in the past.
“We are very fortunate to have a wonderful group of folks on our Mantachie Fest Committee,” he said. “They are a great team, and we are looking forward to this year’s Fest.”
Mantachie Park’s McFerrin and Carter Fields are set to receive some lighting upgrades in the near future. Fennell said some much-needed upgrades will be done in the spring. The Mantachie Youth Sports Program has approximately 250-300 kids and young adults utilizing their facilities each season.
During the Christmas season, the town held its first tree-lighting ceremony. Combined with their annual Christmas parade, town officials hosted a scavenger hunt punch card shopping event and caroling. Fennell said the turnout overwhelmed town officials.
“The tree lighting was great. We felt the spirit of the whole community there,” he said. “We are very much looking forward to it this year and it becoming an annual event.”