Last week, the nominees for Itawamba County School District’s Paraprofessionals of the Year were featured in the Times.
Regrettably, three nominees were inadvertently left out. These nominees were:
Mantachie High School: Kristen Wright
Itawamba Improvement Center: Terry “Bud” Summerford
Itawamba Agricultural High School: Samantha Wade
These individuals were nominated by their schools to be Itawamba County School Districts Paraprofessional of the Year for their exemplary service to their school and the students that it serves.