A second round of thunderstorms and freezing rain is expected to begin on Thursday, Feb. 18 and continue through Friday, Feb. 19. exacerbating the already dangerous road conditions.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F along with Itawamba County Sheriff’s Deputies have been working around the clock to keep roadways safe and clear.
Since Sunday, Feb. 14, Mississippi State Troopers have responded to 695 weather related service calls, including 196 by Troop F who serve Itawamba County.
Troopers have worked a number of accidents along I-22, most involving 18-wheelers. Numerous county roads as well as sections of I-22 are impassible at this time.
All law enforcement entities are asking that everyone stay home and off the roads unless they absolutely must get out.
If you must travel, please exercise extreme caution.