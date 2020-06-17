Itawamba County has had more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Mississippi Department of Health, which tracks cases of the novel coronavirus throughout the state, confirmed Itawamba County’s 100th case, last week. The information was published to the agency’s website.
As of Tuesday morning, MDH had listed 103 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Itawamba County. There have been eight deaths attributed to the virus in Itawamba County, or just shy of 8% of the confirmed cases. MDH has been tracking statewide COVID-19 statistics since March 11.
Itawamba County’s first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in mid-March. Itawamba County Coroner Shelia Summerford reported the first coronavirus-related death on April 11.
Of the local confirmed cases of COVID-19, 33 have been attributed to outbreaks in area long term care facilities, which the MDH tracks separately. Seven of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths were inside long term care facilities.
According to the MDH, Itawamba County has no active outbreaks inside long term care facilities.
Statistically, the virus is having a disproportionate impact on people of color, and that’s held true in Itawamba County. According to the information posted by the MDH, which also includes information about the race and ethnicity of the people who have been or are infected by the virus, 74 of Itawamba County’s 103 confirmed cases, or 72%, were white. Fifteen of the county’s confirmed cases, or roughly 15%, were African American, although black Itawambians only make up 7% of the county’s population.
Neighboring counties’ numbers of confirmed cases and deaths are as follows:
- Lee County – 301 cases, 11 deaths
- Monroe County – 295 cases, 25 deaths
- Tishomingo County – 47 cases, 0 deaths
- Prentiss – 66 cases, 3 deaths
When comparing Itawamba County’s number of confirmed cases to those of neighboring counties while also taking into consideration population sizes, Itawamba County’s case count skews high, although the percentage of the population is still small. Itawamba’s 103 confirmed cases represents just over 0.0044 percent of its population. Of neighboring counties, only Monroe County’s rate – 0.0083% – is higher. Lee County falls just under Itawamba’s at 0.0035%, and both Tishomingo and Prentiss counties have rates of around 0.0025%.
The number of people in Itawamba County who have died after contracting the coronavirus is also high compared to neighboring counties. Monroe County’s death rate matches Itawamba’s at 8%. Prentiss and Lee counties have death rates of 5% and 4% respectively. Tishomingo has a fatality rate of 0%.
The statewide fatality rate is 4.5%.
Mississippi has had a total of 19,799 confirmed cases, according to the MDH. As of Tuesday, the virus has contributed, either directly or indirectly, to the deaths of 895 Mississippians.