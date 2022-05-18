More than 600 graduates of Itawamba Community College crossed the stage at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus today during three commencement ceremonies and were rewarded with Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates.
They were among more than 1,000 graduates who have earned degrees from ICC this year, including Kelly Jo Ashley of New Albany, who participated during the 5 p.m. health sciences ceremony.
Ashley, who was a certified elementary teacher for 11 years, began the Associate Degree Nursing program during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “None of us knew what to expect,” she said. “However, as I reflect on the past two years at ICC, I am beyond thankful to the faculty, staff and all other support personnel who not only made this journey possible, but who helped us to grow and learn as future nurses and people. I would not be the person I am today without everything I have learned and experienced during these two years at ICC, and for that I will be eternally grateful.” Ashley, who is a wife and mother of three, was selected to ICC’s 2022 Hall of Fame, is a member of the prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society as well as two nursing organizations and is engaged in her church and her community.
In his remarks during all three ceremonies, ICC President Dr. Jay Allen acknowledged the importance, not only of nurses but also of all healthcare professionals. “Community colleges, such as ICC, are on the front line of helping people realize their potential: academically, personally and professionally. And, when we succeed and do our best in connecting with students, we help them to recognize and embrace the potential within themselves. In addition, numerous ICC graduates, both past and current, and especially in the last two years, those who are healthcare professionals, have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. We salute you!”
During the first two ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Science degrees and certificates were awarded.
To Haley Dean of Saltillo, president of the Fulton Campus Student Government Association and Miss ICC, “Commencement means a day for students to be celebrated by their family and friends for all their long hours of studying, hard work and achievements.”
And what a celebration it was as ICC returned to normal activities and events. It was a bittersweet event for those who crossed that stage. “ICC is endless opportunities, relationships that will last a lifetime and a faculty and staff who care about my success in and out of the classroom.” Dean said. “There has never been a time that I questioned if I belonged at ICC. It is home away from home, and I know I am fully equipped for the next level in my education due to my experiences at ICC.”
Tupelo Campus Student Government Association treasurer Richard Stone III of Tupelo, who participated in the 2 p.m. ceremony, agrees. “Commencement is the celebration of the commitment which students have made to ourselves and our futures, and it marks the beginning of a new journey in which we will take the skills and knowledge learned at ICC to go further toward fulfilling who we are as individuals. But ICC is more than just that knowledge which we have acquired. It is a family which we have become a part of, and so as we celebrate, we acknowledge that this moment is bittersweet.”
Pins were also presented to the graduates of the Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapy Assistant Technology, Radiologic Technology, Surgical Technology and Associate Degree Nursing programs during the 5 p.m. ceremony.
Faculty marshals included Dr. Toni Armstrong, Associate Degree Nursing instructor, Tanya Cox and Doris McCreary, both Computer Information Systems instructors.