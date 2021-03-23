Lee County Deputy Coroner Tim Tate has confirmed to The Times that a Monday evening, March 22 one-vehicle accident near Brewer, claimed the life of an Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) sophomore and left another student in critical condition.
Joshua David Malone, 16, was driving on County Road 520 when the accident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Tate said it appeared that Malone ran off the edge of the road, overcorrected, and hit a tree. He died at the scene.
Ethan Shotts, a senior at IAHS, was a passenger in the vehicle. Shotts was airlifted by Care Flight from the scene. He remains in critical condition at North Mississippi Medical Center after undergoing surgery last night from multiple traumatic injuries.