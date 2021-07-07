FULTON- The Mississippi State Department of Health will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fulton on Wednesday, July 7 through Saturday, July 10.
The pop-up clinic will be held at the Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) located at 107 W. Wiygul Street.
The Mississippi National Guard will be on hand to administer the vaccines.
According to ICDC Director Vaunita Martin, Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine will be available to those 18 years of age and older.
No appointment is necessary. Those wishing to receive the vaccine are free to drop in at the following times:
- Wednesday, July 7 from 9a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Thursday, July 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Friday, July 9 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
As of July 2, 24 percent of Itawamba County residents were fully vaccinated, with 26 percent having received at least one dose. Mississippi is currently ranked last in the nation for vaccination rates.
According to the CDC’s website, it is still possible to contract COVID-19 even after becoming fully vaccinated as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. However, vaccination is still an effective way to help protect individuals and those surrounding them from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19. Experts continue to monitor and evaluate how often this occurs, how severe their illness is, and how likely a vaccinated person is to spread COVID-19 to others.