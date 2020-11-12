In a Facebook live video released on Nov. 12, Liz Sharlot, Director of Communications at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), along with state health director Dr. Thomas Dobbs and state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byars addressed some common concerns of the public regarding the COVID-19 virus and forthcoming vaccine.
As of the the time the video aired, Mississippi had reported 6,778 confirmed cases in the previous seven day time period, and 109 deaths bringing the statewide death total to 3,514.
Dr. Dobbs stressed the importance of being proactive, asking that Mississippians please take masking and social distancing very seriously and consider social events a "dangerous endeavor".
"We're in the midst of an extreme surge," began Dr. Dobbs, "we’re seeing extreme stress in the health system and our schools."
Dr. Byars was asked whether or not Mississippi would benefit from another lockdown. He assured viewers that it was possible to battle COVID-19 without such measures.
"I think what we've demonstrated is that we just need to do things safely: limit the number of social gatherings, always wear our masks in public, make sure we’re physically and socially distancing when we can, and quit getting into large groups unmasked. That’s how it’s spreading," said Dr. Byars.
When asked about the effectiveness of masks, Dr. Byars explained that masks are proven affective in not only preventing the wearer from spreading the virus, but from contracting it as well. That doesn't mean, however, that social distancing shouldn't be taking place.
"A mask is an important piece of the puzzle, but its not the only piece. Scientists are telling us more and more the importance of masks, but it needs to be done along with the other things we've mentioned. Its just one piece of the puzzle."
Dr. Dobbs and Dr. Byars also addressed concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine which they expect to arrive in Mississippi in early to mid-December. They explained that the vaccine-- which has gone through multiple phases of thorough testing-- would first go to healthcare professionals who are on the front lines and are most at risk. For now, the vaccine will not be available to children.
Both Dr. Dobbs and Dr. Byars expressed confidence in the vaccine and those developing the vaccine.
"We will continue to look at them very closely. Before we come out in strong support of anything, we want to look at it ourselves, but right now I think things are looking very positive and I would feel very comfortable giving it to myself and my family," ensured Dr. Dobbs.
Many people are concerned about holiday plans and whether or not to get their families together. Sharlot had some advice to share on that subject: "This year, don’t be with them, so you can be with them in future years."