Qualifying for municipal elections in the City of Fulton has heated up with every official seat having new faces in the race.
For Ward 1 alderman, Daisy Stone, has qualified as a Democrat. Hayward Wilson currently holds the seat, but has not qualified to date. Ward 2 currently has three Republican contenders vying for the position, Drew Gough, Martin Richardson, and Sharon Russell. Michael Nanney has not yet qualified to seek the position again. Also running on the Republican ticket for Ward 3 is Cory Shotts, Matt Moore, and Russ Ramey. Joey Steele currently holds the Ward’s position as alderman, but has not qualified to date.
Corey Moore and Steven Steele have qualified to run as Ward 4 alderman. Brad Chatham, who currently holds the position has qualified to run for alderman-at-large against incumbent Republican Liz Beasley and Democrat Earleen Young.
Three candidates are seeking the position of Mayor of the City of Fulton, incumbent Republican Barry Childers, Republican Emily Quinn, and John Maxcy, Democrat.
The Town of Tremont has only one candidate who has qualified to run again. Incumbent Robert Don Whitehead is seeking the position as Mayor.
Republicans seeking office in Mantachie are incumbent E.T. Turner qualifing for alderman-at-large. Ward 2 has two contenders, incumbent Richie Hester and Brent Moore. For Ward 4, incumbent Wilton Cooper has qualified. Qualifying as a Democrat for Ward 3 is incumbent Wayne Guin.
There’s still time to qualify, but this year’s municipal elections have been shortened by a month compared to 2017’s election. The 2021 deadline to qualify is Feb. 6.
For the city of Fulton and the town of Mantachie, candidates can run Republican, Democrat, or Independent. Both Republicans and Democrats must pay a $10 qualifying fee along with filing a Qualifying State of Intent for a Candidate or Party Nomination.
Independent candidates running for mayor or alderman-at-large do not have to pay a qualifying fee but must have 50 signatures on a Qualifying Petition and a Qualifying Statement of Intent for an Independent Candidate. The 50 signatures on the Qualifying Petition must be registered voters inside the city limits. For alderman positions, the candidate is required to have 15 signatures from within the ward in which they run.
Candidates in the town of Tremont are also required to pay a $10 fee to qualify, however, due to population guidelines, the town only requires candidates to have 15 signatures on their petition.
All candidates must be a resident inside their respective city or town limits for no less than two years prior to qualifying.
Primary elections will take place on April 6. Should a run-off election be necessary, it will be held on April 27. The General Election will be held on June 8.