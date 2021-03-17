Mantachie High School’s baseball team played three games last week and came up short in all of them.
3/8 Caledonia 14, Mantachie 3
The Mustangs fell behind early and were never able to mount a comeback in the loss.
Patrick Mangels and Greg Raper had two hits apiece. Mangels, John Westin Franks and Cooper Guin each had an RBI.
3/9 Ardmore (AL) 8, Mantachie 4
Mantachie held a 3-2 lead until Ardmore scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a lead they never lost.
Hunter West, Luke Ellis and Mangels, two doubles, each had two hits and Ross Simpson had a double. Ellis, Franks, Mangels and West each had an RBI in the loss.
3/11 Alcorn Central 4, Mantachie 3
The teams squared off in a neutral site game at Northeast Mississippi Community College The Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning and held the lead for most of the game. The Bears scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh to pick up the walk-off win.
Five Mustangs had hits in the game: West, Harris, Franks, one double, Ellis and Austin Miller, one double. Franks had all three RBIs for Mantachie.
The Mustangs were 2-6 as of Sunday.