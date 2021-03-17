Gentry and Mangels

Pitcher Mac Gentry and catcher Patrick Mangels confer on the mound during one of Mantachie’s baseball games last week.

 BROOKE KYLE I COURTESY PHOTO

Mantachie High School’s baseball team played three games last week and came up short in all of them.

3/8 Caledonia 14, Mantachie 3

The Mustangs fell behind early and were never able to mount a comeback in the loss.

Patrick Mangels and Greg Raper had two hits apiece. Mangels, John Westin Franks and Cooper Guin each had an RBI.

3/9 Ardmore (AL) 8, Mantachie 4

Mantachie held a 3-2 lead until Ardmore scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a lead they never lost.

Hunter West, Luke Ellis and Mangels, two doubles, each had two hits and Ross Simpson had a double. Ellis, Franks, Mangels and West each had an RBI in the loss.

3/11 Alcorn Central 4, Mantachie 3

The teams squared off in a neutral site game at Northeast Mississippi Community College The Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning and held the lead for most of the game. The Bears scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh to pick up the walk-off win.

Five Mustangs had hits in the game: West, Harris, Franks, one double, Ellis and Austin Miller, one double. Franks had all three RBIs for Mantachie.

The Mustangs were 2-6 as of Sunday.

abby.loden@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus