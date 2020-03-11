Last week, the Mantachie Mustangs’ baseball team dismantled Falkner, but lost late leads to both North Pontotoc and Caledonia.
North Pontotoc 9, Mantachie 8 (3/3)
Jake Wiygul went two-for-three with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.
Hunter West was two-for-four with a run scored.
Junior Patrick Mangels, Cole Underwood and Brendon Gaunt each had a hit.
Gaunt, Hunter Potts and Luke Ellis drove in a run; Gaunt, Potts, seniors Jacob Frazier and Payden Franks and Ellis each scored a run.
Mantachie 16, Falkner 0 (3/6)
Mantachie scored five runs in the first and 11 runs in the second inning to route Falkner.
West and Frazier had three hits in the game. Gaunt had a pair of hits. All three had a double, and Frazier had two.
Frazier drove in three runs; Underwood and Franks each had two RBI. Gaunt, Ellis and Potts had an RBI, each.
Underwood struck out three without surrendering a hit in two innings of work. Ellis didn’t allow a hit and struck out two in one inning of relief.
Caledonia 11, Mantachie 8 (3/7)
The Mustangs scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take a one run lead, but couldn’t hold on and fell to Caledonia on the road.
West, Mangels, Underwood and Potts all had two hits apiece including a double by Potts.
Mangels, Potts and Underwood each had two RBI. Franks and Gaunt drove in a run, each.