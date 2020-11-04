Mantachie basketball hosted Belmont for their season opener Saturday night at The Corral. The Mantachie boys team walked off the court with a 62-61 win, but the girls struggled in their 75-29 loss.
(B) Mantachie 62, Belmont 61
The two teams seemed to match each other shot for shot in the first quarter. Midway through the period, they were tied at 7-7 when junior Cade Bennett hit a three and was fouled. He hit the free throw and put the Mustangs up four. The home team held a slim 13-11 lead after one.
The second quarter was again a tit-for-tat. The Cardinals had a chance to hold a three or four point lead at the break. After a timeout to draw up a play, Belmont failed to execute, and their halftime lead stood at 25-24.The two teams combined for 21 fouls in the first half.
In the third, Belmont built a sizable lead and looked to be cruising heading in the the fourth with a 46-35 lead.
Between quarters, Mantachie head coach Scott Collier rallied his troops. They went on a 5-0 run and forced a Cardinal timeout with Belmont holding a 48-44 lead.
C. Bennett then seemed to be everywhere on the court for the next few minutes. It began when he hit a 3-pointer and drew a foul. Then, on the defensive end of the court, he pulled down a rebound and weaved his way to the other end for an easy layup. Bennett then had two-straight steals. The first he made the layup and tied the game at 48-48. He was fouled hard on the second and missed both free throws.
The Mustangs took their first lead of the second half midway through the fourth on a 3-pointer by senior Dakota Langley.
Belmont tied it for the last time at the 2:21 mark at 53-53.
Senior Dylan Bennett drained a 3-pointer from both corners to give Mantachie a 59-54 cushion with 90 seconds to play.
Belmont had a chance to force overtime when a Cardinal drew a foul with less than four seconds left, but he missed one of the free throws.
The Mustangs were able to quickly run out the clock and walk off the court with a big win.
D. Bennett led the Mustangs with 20 points. Senior Alex Duthu scored 18 and junior C. Bennett added 16 points.
A handful of players didn’t dress out, because the football team’s season has not concluded. Notably, starting point guard Ross Simpson was missing.
(G) Belmont 75, Mantachie 29
The girls team opened their season with a very tough opponent. Last year, the Lady Cardinals won 28 games and advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Most of the team from last year returned and were on the court Saturday night.
The Carleigh King coaching era began with stout defense from the Lady Mustangs. Neither team scored a field goal until the 3:30 mark in the first quarter, but when shots started dropping for Belmont, they found their rhythm and jumped out to a 15-4 lead.
The Mantachie offense struggled in the contest. Belmont held a 49-17 lead at the half, and the game ended with the Lady Cardinals winning 75-29.
Senior Ella Pitts led the Lady Mustangs with ten points. Senior Madison Jones added six points and sophomore Darby Pitts and junior Bailey Pettigo had five a piece.