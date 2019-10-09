The Mantachie Mustangs opened their division 1-2A slate on the road playing the East Union Urchins in Blue Springs. The Mustangs looked to get back on track and move their record back to .500, but the Urchins picked up the win on their homecoming by the score of 54-29.
Mantachie received the opening kickoff, but their drive was shortened when an Urchin intercepted a pass. East Union then scored on a run from four yards out and with the extra-point, they took a 7-0 lead. Mantachie moved the ball down to the East Union 29-yard line, but was forced to punt when the drive stalled. The Urchins put together another solid drive and were facing a first-and-goal at the Mantachie four-yard line when the quarter ended.
East Union scored on the first play of the second drive and went up 14-0. On their next drive, Mantachie moved the ball inside Urchin territory. However, East Union blocked the punt and scored on a pass on second-and-14. The Mustangs missed some tackles that would have stopped the play for a short gain. They missed the extra-point and the lead increased to 20-0.
Mantachie answered quickly. On their third play of the drive, senior quarterback Jacob Frazier hit senior Matt Johnson with a pass that went 64 yards for a touchdown. Freshman Austin Nichols converted the two-point attempt. East Union led 20-8 with about five minutes left in the half. The Mustangs then successfully executed an onside kick attempt. They put together a nice drive and moved it all the way to the Urchin four-yard line but was unable to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs. In less than 50 seconds, East Union drive the ball 96 yards to score. Their conversion attempt was not good. The teams went to the break with East Union leading 26-8.
East Union received the ball to begin the second half. Facing a fourth-and-21 at the Mustang 35-yard line, Senior Andrew Miller intercepted the pass in traffic and put his speed on show racing all the way to the end zone. Senior Jake Wiygul successfully converted the two-point attempt. The Mustangs were within 10 points with over nine minutes left in the third quarter. The score stood at 26-16, East Union, for 12 seconds. East Union returned the kickoff for a touchdown, and they went up 33-16.
East Union tacked on another touchdown on their next drive to go up 40-16. On the Mustangs next drive, they were moving the ball when Frazier got hit and had to leave the game. Backup quarterback, freshman Jaycob Hawkes, entered the game. On fourth-and-14, Hawkes connected with Wiygul in the back corner of the endzone for a touchdown. The extra-point was no good. East Union led 40-22.
The Mustangs intercepted an East Union pass and began the fourth quarter with the ball. On first-and-goal at the Urchins’ three-yard line, the Mustang pass was intercepted and returned 100 yards for a touchdown. The two point conversion was good and East Union led 48-22.
Mantachie was forced to punt on their next drive, and East Union handed the ball right back to the Mustangs on the first play of their drive. The Mustangs took advantage. On fourth-and-ten, Hawkes hit senior Payden Franks across the middle for a touchdown. The score stood at 48-29, East Union.
East Union added another touchdown to make the final score 54-29.
Extra point: Freshman Jaycob Hawkes had two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.
Ths week: Mantachie hosts Potts Camp for homecoming in another division show-down. The Mustangs are three and one all-time against the Cardinals. They won the most recent contest 39-18 in 2016. Potts Camp is 4-3 this season.