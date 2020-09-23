The Mantachie Mustangs fell behind early at Hatley Friday night and were never able to overcome the deficit and lost 28-14 to the Tigers.
Down 14-0 midway through the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Jaycob Hawkes used his legs to score. Sophomore Luke Ellis’s kick pulled them within a touchdown at 14-7.
The score held until late in the third quarter, Hatley scored again to go up 21-7. The Tigers scored again on a fumble to go up 28-7.
Hawkes added another rushing touchdown, but the Mustangs didn’t score again and fell 28-14.
Hawkes was 8 of 15 passing for 87 yards and added 16 yards rushing to go with his two touchdowns.
Ellis led the team with 16 runs for 76 total yards and 23 receiving yards for 101 total yards. Senior Patrick Mangels added 38 yards on eight carries.
Sophomore Isaiah Kelley recovered a fumble.
The Mustangs are now 1-1 on the season and will travel to Mooreville Friday.