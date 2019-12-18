The Mustangs basketball teams returned home Tuesday night to follow up their busiest week of the season. Both teams played a combined seven games, including a rematch against their biggest rival, the Mooreville Troopers.
The girls’ game against Mooreville was a competitive slobber-knocker from tip to horn. This was due in part to an exhausted Lady Mustangs squad, which played four the previous week’s seven Mantachie games. The home team also found itself down a starter because of a delayed absence from Zoe Johnson due to illness.
The Lady Mustangs edged the Lady Troopers in the opening period, 10-6, led by senior workhorse McKinley Montgomery, who scored 7 the Mustangs’ 10 points, including one from long range. Junior guard Madison Jones also added a three.
Offense went south for the winter in the second quarter. Mantachie dipped to single digits and trailed 21-15 at the break. Eighth-grade power forward Ramsey Montgomery found herself in deep foul trouble early, leading to Mooreville dominance on the boards in the first half.
While the Lady Mustangs managed to outscore their adversaries in the third quarter, it was by but a single point. Both teams failed to reach double digits, setting up a fourth quarter barn-burner, with the teams separated by 3 points.
With both teams’ full rotations returning to play in the fourth and foul concerns thrown out the window, offenses exploded.
The elder Montgomery was being physically abused by the Trooper defense, forced to do her only damage from the free throw line through the game’s end. It was Jones who answered the call, bucketing 11 points in the final period. It willed the Lady Mustangs to a 49-47 victory.
McKinley Montgomery finished with a game-high 21 points, with 12 coming from the charity stripe on 16 attempts, good for a respectable 75% rate. Meanwhile, Jones notched 14 for the contest, with the 11 big ones coming when they mattered most, and 9 from beyond the 3-point arc.
A pair of Lady Troopers eclipsed 10 points in the game: Starter Helen Myers and sixth-lady Lulu Franks each tallied 14 points.
When the gentlemen of Highway 371 tied up two weeks ago, the Mustangs had a couple of things working in their favor. For starters, Jim Tally’s Mooreville squad had had little opportunity for practice thanks to the backyard brawl serving as each team’s season opener. Second, 6-foot 1-inch athletic force and Division 1 college football recruit Khasen Mitchell was not dressed out on the hardwood.
Neither of those gimmes existed for Mantachie last Tuesday night, and for anyone in attendance hoping that Mitchell’s ability was limited to the gridiron, they were quickly brought up to speed two possessions into the game as the senior forward set the tone with a rim-rattling slam dunk.
The Mustangs hung tough through the first quarter, only trailing by 6 by the end. But Mitchell’s front-court mate Javon Hadley caught fire in the second, tallying 11 of the Troopers’ 23 points and leaving Mantachie trailing 38-22.
The gap widened to 23 points after the third quarter, and though it slowed slightly in the fourth, it never quite seemed within reach for the depleted Mustangs, who fell 78-52.
One bright spot for Mantachie: Their offense found some balance. Three guys found double-figures on the evening. Senior Jake Wiygul led the squad with 15, followed by fellow senior Jacob Frazier and junior Alex Duthu, who added 10 apiece.
Hadley did the most damage, scoring 27 for Mooreville, thanks largely to the Mantachie defense being keyed onto Mitchell following his tomahawk jam in the first. Mitchell still finished with a respectable 19 points, and sophomore David Harbour was the lone other Trooper to break double figures. He tallied 10 of his own.