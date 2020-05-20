The Mantachie Mustangs will head into 2020 with a new coach and a fresh start.
Mantachie recently named Ken Adams as head coach for the Mustangs, but he’s far from the only fresh face on the coming year’s football team. The Mustangs will also replace their quarterback and several key guys along the line and defensive, offensive and special teams playmakers.
Jaycob Hawkes could pull away at the quarterback position. He made some plays during the second half at East Union in 2019 that showed his ability to make plays. Also back are Luke Ellis, Austin Nichols, Patrick Mangels and Reed Hester.
The Mustangs play Hamilton in a preseason jamboree on Aug. 14 at Mustang Stadium.
Mantachie opens their season at home on Aug. 21 against Oak Hill Academy. The game will be Mantachie High School’s first Hall of Fame game.
They host Thrasher on Aug. 28 before playing their first road game of the year at 1A Smithville.
Independence will play at Mustang Stadium on Sept. 11 under a new head coach.
The following week, the Mustangs travel back to Monroe county to face Hatley. The Tigers will also play under a new coach. Adams was the previous coach.
The 2020 gridiron edition of the HWY 371 rivalry is Sept. 25 at Mooreville.
East Union is slated to play Oct. 2 in Mantachie for Homecoming. They’ll also have a new head coach, and a new quarterback. It is the Mustangs’ Division 1-2A opener.
Oct. 16 is homecoming. The Mustangs play Strayhorn that night, and seniors will be honored for their achievements.
Oct. 23 the Mustangs will play at Magnolia Heights.
The Mustangs’ regular season finale is Oct. 30 at Walnut.
The Mustang junior varsity team opens their season Aug. 25 at home against Tishomingo County. That night will be junior varsity only.
The rest of the schedule has the junior high playing at 5:30 p.m. followed by the junior varsity team at 7 p.m.
Eight games are on tap for the junior varsity team and seven for the junior high.