If you’re looking for Andrew Miller, chances are you’ll find him at one of Mantachie High School athletic facilities. Specifically the weight room, these days.
The senior Mustang is a member of five of his high school’s sports teams: football, basketball, archery, baseball and track and field. Miller stays busy; by the time football has ended, basketball has begun, and the transition to baseball is at the same speed. Archery and track occur simultaneously with other sports, so that’s always a juggling act. Between school, sports, church, and Miller’s biological insistence on both eating and sleeping, it would seem leisure is the only thing he doesn’t have time for.
Miller is fast. Really fast. He had multiple pick-sixes during a breakout junior season along with a kick-return game that could rival Forrest Gump’s. Miller is also tall and skinny, which can create some issues on the football field in a position where being fast is important, but having physicality can make you an imposing opponent on the line. That’s just who Miller is trying to become.
Like any dedicated athlete, Miller knows what happens out of the spotlight is exactly what makes him shine in games. Over the last two summers, Miller has missed only a few summer workouts.
“I feel like the time I spend working during offseason is one of the most important things I do to try to make myself better for the actual season. The time in the weight room is one of the most important things I do because it will help me on getting stronger for the stronger opponents,” Miller said when discussing the importance offseason preparation has on his performance on the field.
The weight room isn’t the only place Miller spends time during summer break. The speedy Miller spends a good bit of time working to get faster and move better. It’s something he says will help him in most of the sports he plays.
“Running drills in the off season helps me with my speed and agility,” he said. “That not only helps me with football but also baseball, basketball and track. Those drills help my focus and drive during games during the season.”
When the preseason turns into game days, fans will see an Andrew Miller who is stronger and faster than last year, but still turning on the jets and doing what he can to get the Mustangs a win every Friday night.