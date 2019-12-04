Ten members of the Mantachie High School football team picked up honors division announced them at the end of the 2019 season. They include
- Super 24 Quarterback- Jacob Frazier, senior
- Super 24 Wide Receiver- Jake Wiygul, senior
- Super 24 Offensive Line- Reed Hester, junior
- Super 24 Nose Tackle- Ethan Brown, sophomore
- Super 24 Safety- Luke Ellis, freshman
- Super 24 Punter- Chris Cavey, senior
- All Region Linebacker- Austin Nichols, freshman
- All Region Linebacker- Kaleb Hatfield, senior
- All Region Athlete- Paden Franks, senior
- All Region Offensive Line- Seth Guin, junior