The Mantachie Mustangs picked up their first victory since September 2017 with a 32-13 win over the Oak Hill Raiders, Friday night in West Point. The win was a complete team effort, with critical contributions from many Mustangs.
The game opened with a quick three-and-out from the Mustangs, who received the opening kick. The Raiders fared no better in their opening possession. The game was knotted at 0-0 until Mantachie put together a drive late in the first quarter.
After starting on the Oak Hill 45, a penalty moved the Mustangs back into a third-and-20 situation. Senior wide receiver Jake Wiygul caught a pass from senior quarterback Jacob Frazier and picked up 34 yards to put the Mustangs in the red-zone for the first time that night. A handful of plays later, Frazier crossed the goal line. The conversion attempt was no good, but Mantachie led 6-0.
Two plays into the second quarter, Oak Hill was forced to punt. It took Mantachie only three plays to score again. Frazier swung a pass out to senior running back Chris Cavey, who connected on a 69-yard play with senior wide receiver Payden Franks to score. The extra point failed, but the Mustangs led 12-0.
On the next possession, the Mustangs halted a fake punt attempt on a fourth-and-20, but were unable to score after mounting a lengthy drive that ended at the Oak Hill 7-yard line. The Raiders gave the ball back on their first play when Dillon Holley recovered a loose ball at the 3-yard line. Cavey punched the ball in from 5 yards out to give the Mustangs an 18-0 lead at the half.
Oak Hill mounted a drive in the opening moments of the second half that produced a touchdown. After a Mantachie three-and-out, the Raiders scored again on a 66-yard pass, which put the teams within five points of each other. The score was 18-13.
The Mustangs were able to stanch the bleeding, however. The team was in the midst of a long drive when the third quarter ended.
Less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, Cavey scored again, this time from 7 yards out. The conversion was good, giving Mantachie a 25-13 lead. On the third play of Oak Hill’s next drive, senior cornerback Micah Miller stepped in front of a pass and returned it for 35 yards to the Oak Hill 7-yard line. This time it was junior halfback Patrick Mangles who carried the rock into the end zone from 3 yards out. The extra point after was good, and Mantachie led 32-13.
The Mustangs halted an Oak Hill drive in the final minute of the game, and Frazier and the Mustang offense went into victory formation. The team walked off the field with a 32-13 win.
Cavey averaged 41 yards a punt and 39.5 yards per kickoff; he passed for 70 yards with a touchdown, recorded 43 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on offense, and made four tackles on defense.
Frazier had 70 yards passing and 55 on the ground with a touchdown. Senior athlete Noa Guess ran for 30 yards, and Mangles added 23. Franks had 70 yards and a touchdown receiving, and Wiygul hauled in four passes for 66 yards. Freshman linebacker Austin Nichols led the team with 10 tackles. Holley, senior linebacker Kaleb Hatfield, senior cornerback Hunter Potts and freshman outside linebacker Braedon Sauls recorded 6 tackles each. Hatfield recorded a sack while Holley recovered a fumble and Miller intercepted a pass.
- Turning point:
- The Mustangs put together a lengthy drive at the end of the third quarter after two quick scores from the Raiders. The Cavey touchdown in the first minute of the fourth halted momentum that was building for the home team.
- Player of the game:
- The entire team stepped up and did their job to get the win.
- This week:
- The Mustangs are on the road again at Thrasher. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.