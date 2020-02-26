The Mantachie Mustangs’ basketball team hit the road, last week, for a first-round playoff matchup with Northside High School in Shelby in Bolivar County.
The school is the product of two merged schools, John F. Kennedy and Broad Street, and opened in the fall of 2018.
Despite their opponents being relatively young, the Mustangs weren’t able to overcome the Gators’ bite and lost 92-41.
The game began tight, but the Gators went on a run that put them in the driver’s seat, leading 25-8. The Mustangs struggled to slow Northside and were behind 61-31 at the break.
A crippling defense from the Gators dashed hopes for a second-half comeback by Mantachie.
Alex Duthu and Dylan Bennett led the Mustangs with 13 points, each. Jake Wiygul added 9 points.