The Mantachie Mustangs baseball team had a mixed week, with a shutout victory against Hickory Flat one night, and a decisive loss against Mooreville the next afternoon.
Mantachie 10, Hickory Flat 0 (2/28)
Mantachie sophomore Brendon Gaunt went the distance on the mound for the Mustangs in their Friday night win against the Hickory Flat Rebels.
Gaunt held the Rebels scoreless and struck out five while walking one and allowing two hits in five innings.
He was productive at the plate as well. He went two-for-three with a pair of RBIs.
Junior Cole Underwood also went two-for-three. He scored a run and drove in one run.
Freshman Luke Ellis went two-for-two with an RBI and two runs scored.
Senior Jake Wiygul and junior Patrick Mangels had the team’s other two hits.
Sophomore Hunter West, Ellis and Underwood each had a steal.
Mooreville 12, Mantachie 2 (2/29)
Mooreville plated six runs in the first two innings and held the Mustangs scoreless until the sixth. That’s when Mantachie scored twice before allowing six Trooper runs in the home half of the inning to end the game.
Wiygul and Underwood each went two-for-three. Both had a double and an RBI.
Senior Jacob Frazier and West had the team’s other two hits.
Frazier had a stolen base.
Three Mustang pitchers gave up 12 runs, eight earned, on 14 hits.