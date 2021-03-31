Mantachie High School's baseball team continued to play strong ball, picking up two more division wins last week.
3/24 – Mantachie 6, New Site 1
The Mustangs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning with singles by seniors Patrick Mangels and Ross Simpson, junior J.W. Franks, sophomore Luke Ellis and freshman Greg Raper.
Mantachie added a run each in the third and six innings. The final score stood at 6-1, Mantachie.
Simpson, Ellis and Raper had two hits each and sophomore Cooper Guin had a double.
Simpson drove in three runs.
Ellis allowed one run on four hits in 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts. Junior Hunter West went 1.1 innings in relief and allowed only one hit and no runs.
3/26 Mantachie 4, New Site 2 – 8 innings
The Mustangs headed north for their final regular season game against the Royals. New Site took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Mantachie answered with runs in the sixth and seventh and two in the first extra inning to get the 4-2 win.
In the eighth, Simpson walked with two outs. Ellis doubled to score Simpson. Then, junior Austin Harris doubled to score Ellis.
Raper and Ellis each had two hits. Ellis, Harris and Mangels each had a double.
Ellis had two RBIs, Harris one and West one.
West gave up two runs on two hits over seven innings while striking out 14.
In relief, Franks struck out one and gave up no hits or runs.
As of Sunday, the Mustangs were 6-7 overall and 4-0 in division 1-2A.