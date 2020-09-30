The Mantachie gridiron Mustangs traveled south on Highway 371 to Mooreville for the yearly clash between the rivals. The Mustangs were looking to not only spoil homecoming but snap a losing streak to the Troopers.
The game started precariously for the Mustangs. On the kickoff, they gave up a long return, and the Troopers quickly scored once they got the ball.
Mantachie responded with a nice drive of their own that included a first down pass on a 2nd-and-24 from sophomore quarterback Jaycob Hawkes to sophomore Hunter Hester. The catch set up a first-and-goal and Hawkes scored on the next play from half a yard out.
The game now tied at 8-8, the Mustangs gave up another long return on the kickoff and Mooreville quickly scored. .
Mantachie put together a lengthy drive of their own but a bad snap and a flag forced the Mustangs to punt.
Mooreville went up 29-8 before the Mustangs answered late in the second quarter with a one-yard touchdown run.
At the half, Mooreville led 29-15.
The Mustangs scored on the opening drive of the second half. The drive was highlighted by a 39-yard pass from Hawkes to an open teammate in the middle of the field. The score stood 29-22, Mooreville.
This was as close as the Mustangs got to catching the Troopers. Mooreville pulled away to a 48-22 win.
Mantachie falls to 1-2 on the year and will be back in action Friday at Mustang Stadium against East Union. The game is homecoming and the division 1-2A opener for the Mustangs.