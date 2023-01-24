The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs were back at home last week with games against county line rival Saltillo on Monday and division opponent Alcorn Central on Friday. The Mustangs closed out the week traveling without the Lady Mustangs to Ingomar on Saturday night.
After a four-year hiatus, the Lady Mustangs faced off against the Saltillo Lady Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The game turned out to be a thriller with plenty of offense showcased. The Lady Mustangs came out of the gate hot and took a 22-16 lead after one period behind Darby Pitts’ 12 points. Saltillo was able to match the Lady Mustangs in the second period with each team scoring 18 points to go into the halftime break with the Lady Mustangs leading 40-34. The Lady Tigers clawed their way back to a 42-40 lead with 4:15 to go in the third as their defense was able to hold the Lady Mustang offense in check setting up a thrilling finish. Pitts connected on a 3-pointer to tie the game at 59 with 2:22 remaining. The Lady Tigers then answered with a 3 of their own to retake a 62-59 lead with 2:02 to go in the game. Pitts connected once more for 3 to tie the game at 62 with 23 seconds remaining. The Lady Tigers were able to put the game away at the free throw line and come away with at 65-63 victory. The Lady Mustangs were led in scoring by Pitts with a career-high 30 points and Abby Patterson with 19 points.
The Mustangs matchup with Saltillo started quickly for the Tigers as they were able to capitalize on a very productive first period and raced out to a 31-19 lead. The offensive pace slowed for both teams in the second period, and the Tigers took a 47-30 lead into the half. The second half played out similarly to the first with the Tigers pushing their lead to 73-43 after three. The Mustangs were unable to close the gap and fell 87 53 to Saltillo. The Mustangs were led in scoring by Jaycob Hawkes with 27 points and Bryson Ford with 8 points.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Bears and Lady Bears from Alcorn Central High School made their way to The Corral from Alcorn County for a divisional matchup. The Lady Mustangs got off to a slow start in the first and found themselves trailing 11-5 at the end of the period. The Lady Bears took at 24-15 lead into halftime. The Lady Mustangs were able to cut into the lead in the third period but ended the period trailing 35-27. Alcorn Central connected on 12 of 13 free throw attempts to close out the game with a 55-40 win. The Lady Mustangs were led in scoring by Pitts, Jennah Trulove, and Patterson with 14, 12, and 10 points, respectively.
The boys’ matchup started out much more promising as the Mustangs galloped out to a 13-9 lead after one. The offense faltered in the second period, and Alcorn Central was able to take a 25-17 lead. The second half started much the same way the first half ended with the Bears from Alcorn County pushing their lead to 41-26. The Mustangs made a furious comeback in the fourth, outscoring Alcorn Central 27-13, before falling 55--53. The Mustangs were led in scoring by Hawkes with 17 points and Chandler Johnson with 12 points.
The Mustangs made the trek to Union County on Saturday, Jan. 21, for a matchup against the Ingomar Falcons. The Mustangs had a good start offensively, scoring 18 points in the first period, but were unable to keep pace with Ingomar and found themselves behind 27-18. The Mustangs trailed 49-38 at the half. The Falcons continued to add to their lead in the third and fourth periods on the way to an 81-65 win over the Mustangs. The Mustangs were led in scoring by Hawkes and Tyler Edge with 25 points and 10 points, respectively.
Upcoming Jan. 23-27: The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs return to action Monday night with a rescheduled home matchup against Jumpertown. The teams then take to the road with games at Booneville on Tuesday night and at Pine Grove on Friday night.
