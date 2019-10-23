The Mantachie Mustangs traveled more than 115 miles west, Friday night, to face the Mustangs of Strayhorn High School in a Division 1-2A game. Both teams were looking for their first division wins of the season. The home team Mustangs left the field the victor, winning 34-7.
Mantachie received the kick to open the game but was forced to punt to end their first possession. Strayhorn then turned the ball over on downs. Mantachie drove deep into Strayhorn territory before turning the ball over on downs at the 7-yard line. Strayhorn scored the only points of the opening quarter when a receiver caught a tipped balled and ran it in from 71 yards out. With the extra point, Strayhorn led 7-0.
In the second quarter, Strayhorn added three more scores, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown before time expired to end the first half. At the break, Strayhorn led 28-0.
The Mantachie Mustangs got on the board in the third quarter when senior quarterback Jacob Frazier connected with senior receiver Payden Franks for a 62-yard touchdown. The quarter ended with Strayhorn leading 28-7 and facing a fourth-and-goal.
Mantachie’s defense held Strayhorn out of the end zone on fourth down to begin the final quarter but was unable to put together a drive of their own. Strayhorn scored the final points of the game early in the quarter but missed the extra point to go up 34-7.
The Mustangs fall to 2-6 on the year and 0-3 in division 1-2A.
This week: Mantachie will host MAIS member Magnolia Heights for a game on Friday. The Chiefs are 6-3 this season.