Mantachie High School’s baseball team split a pair of games; winning on Friday and losing on Saturday afternoon.
Mantachie 11,
Hickory Flat 2
The Mustangs scored in five of seven innings Friday night to start their weekend with a win.
Mantachie had four players with two hits: Hunter West, Cooper Guin, John Westin Franks and Austin Harris, Harris’s being a double.
Guin tallied three RBIs, Franks and Mangels drove in two runs each.
Luke Ellis struck out six and walked three while allowing two hits and two runs to score in three innings. West didn’t allow a run in his four innings of work while striking out four and walking two.
Baldwyn 9,
Mantachie 8
Baldwyn jumped out to a 9-0 lead before the Mustangs answered with a seven-run sixth inning, but a double play in the seventh ended the game, leaving the home team trailing by a run.
Greg Raper and West each had two hits. West had two RBIs. Raper, Harris, Mangels, Ross Simpson and Austin Miller each had an RBI.
The Mustangs were 2-3 as of Sunday evening and has had a busy spring break playing Caledonia Monday and at Ardmore, Alabama Tuesday before finishing their week in a tournament at Northeast Mississippi Community College tomorrow and Friday.