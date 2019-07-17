For the third straight year, Carlee Nanney, a member of Belmont University’s women’s golf program, has been named an All-American Scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
To qualify for selection to the All-American Scholar Team, Nanney had to meet a tough set of guidelines. She was required to have a grade point average of above 3.50 and have competed in at least 50% of a team’s scheduled competitions during the selection year.
The Exercise Science major finished in the top 30 multiple times in 2018-19, including a tie for 19th at the Town & Country Invitational.
Nanney was a stand out golfer for Itawamba Agricultural High School before becoming a Bruin. She was a member of the All-State team all four years, including being tabbed the girls golf statewide player of the year in 2013. She followed that up by winning the Class II individual girl’s state championship in 2014 and finished in the top-three at the state’s top prep event two other times.