Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Nash Bennett won the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s Varsity National Invitational Tournament last Sunday, June 27, in Wichita, Kansas.
Bennett, who is a member of the Mississippi Wheelcats, has played wheelchair basketball for eight years.
“It was an awesome experience for me to play in the NWBA National Championship NIT,” Bennett, who also added he enjoyed “getting to see the world” and meeting new people at tournaments, said of playing in Wichita.
The Wheelcats defeated the Oklahoma City Wheels of Thunder 44-15 and the Music City Thunder 47-14 to earn the No.1 seed and advance to the tournament’s championship game. Music City won the semifinal and set up a rematch with the Wheelcats, but Mississippi was dominant once again and won the title 30-20.
Bennett’s strong play earned him a place on the All-Tournament First Team.
“I am very thankful for the Mississippi Wheelcats to give me the opportunity to play for them,” Bennett said.
The Wheelcats are the only youth basketball team in the state who competes in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. To play in the NWBA, an athlete must have a lower limb disability that prevents the individual from running, pivoting or jumping at the speed required to play running basketball with safety and stability.
“Coaching players like Nash is what all coaches love to do,” Mississippi Wheelcats head coach Dwight Lindsey said of Bennett. “He’s not perfect, but he takes instruction well and encourages others every chance he gets.”
Lindsey and his family are another Itawamba connection to the team. Lindsey is a native Itawambian who was raised in Dorsey. While the Lindseys moved to the southern part of the state when Dwight’s son Phillip, a member of the team, was six, they still have family in the area with many relatives living on the Itawamba and Lee county line.
The Wheelcats head coach talked about the impact Bennett has had on his son, even before they started playing basketball together.
“He has been a big inspiration to Phillip and has encouraged him in many ways even after we moved to south MS.”
Bennett’s success is the product of the hard work and dedication he has exhibited over the years to the sport and the Wheelcat will head into his senior year at IAHS as a National Champion.